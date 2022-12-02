Overview of Dr. William Ward, MD

Dr. William Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.