Overview

Dr. William Waswick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of North Dakota and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Hays Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Waswick works at Kansas Surgical Consultants in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.