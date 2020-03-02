Dr. Waterfield Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Waterfield Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Waterfield Jr, MD
Dr. William Waterfield Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Waterfield Jr works at
Dr. Waterfield Jr's Office Locations
William Waterfield Jr M D Inc2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 3, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 968-3201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waterfield exemplifies integrity and caring. He is an excellent listener with a kind bedside manner. I have found him to be intelligent and trustworthy over many years of treatment. I am fortunate to have him as my doctor and can always count on him to do what's right. He is reliable and competent.
About Dr. William Waterfield Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 67 years of experience
- English
- 1326127549
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Waterfield Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, First Health, and Humana.
Dr. Waterfield Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterfield Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterfield Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterfield Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterfield Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.