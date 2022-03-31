Overview of Dr. William Waterhouse, MD

Dr. William Waterhouse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Waterhouse works at Retina Center Of Western CO in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.