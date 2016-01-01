Overview

Dr. William Watkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Watkins works at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.