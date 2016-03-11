Dr. William Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Watson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Burton Miller M.d. S.c.890 Garfield Ave Ste 206, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 816-7495
Surgeons of Lake County, LLC1870 W Winchester Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 816-7495
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Very cordial. Explained thoroughly what my procedure entailed. During the procedure (received a local anesthetic) Dr. Watson would tell me before step what he was going to do and what to expect. The total time for my surgery (removed a cyst on my forearm) was about 20 minutes. After 2 weeks the incision was barely noticeable. A follow-up appointment was made quickly.
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.