Dr. William Watson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Watson works at Advocate Medical Group General Surgery in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.