Dr. William Weigel, MD
Dr. William Weigel, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Downtown Spokane105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 624-9112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists/ South601 W 5th Ave Ste 500, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 344-2663
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anesthesiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1952340051
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Pacific Presbyterian Hospital Of California, Pacfic Medical Center
- Pacific Presbyterian Hospital Of California, Pacific Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
- Anesthesiology
