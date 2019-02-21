Dr. William Weily, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Weily, DPM
Dr. William Weily, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias Charleston5504 MACCORKLE AVE SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 926-8637Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Erie Office3850 Walker Blvd, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 864-2360Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Bay City Associates In Podiatry3901 Liberty St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 864-2360
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Weily is thorough, kind and an excellent Doctor.
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912197146
- Louis Stokes Cleveland Veteran Affairs Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
