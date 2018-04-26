Dr. William Weise IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weise IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Weise IV, MD
Overview of Dr. William Weise IV, MD
Dr. William Weise IV, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Weise IV works at
Dr. Weise IV's Office Locations
-
1
William J Weise Mdpresb Hosp of Allen400 N Allen Dr Ste 106, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 727-7757
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weise IV?
Dr Weise was my moms ob my aunts ob and mine. He delivered me and my cousin along with my son and I plan on using him again with this pregnancy. He is so amazing. So is all of his staff! My whole family loves him!
About Dr. William Weise IV, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1477533800
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weise IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weise IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weise IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weise IV works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weise IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weise IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weise IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weise IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.