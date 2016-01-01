Dr. William Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. William Weiss, MD
Dr. William Weiss, MD is a Pulmonologist in Johnstown, PA.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Valley Orthopedics Inc.1111 Franklin St Ste 140, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-3740
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5533Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Rutland Hospital Inc.160 Allen St, Rutland, VT 05701 Directions (802) 775-2036
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Weiss, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
