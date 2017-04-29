See All Nephrologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. William Weiss Jr, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Weiss Jr, MD

Dr. William Weiss Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Weiss Jr works at Estrella Nephrology & Hypertnsn in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiss Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Estrella Nephrology & Hypertnsn
    9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 537-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. William Weiss Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881686368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Weiss Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss Jr works at Estrella Nephrology & Hypertnsn in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Weiss Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Weiss Jr has seen patients for Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

