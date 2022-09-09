Overview of Dr. William Weissinger, DPM

Dr. William Weissinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their residency with New York College Of Podiatric Medicine Affiliated Hospitals



Dr. Weissinger works at William J. Weissinger DPM in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.