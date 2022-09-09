See All Podiatrists in Huntington, NY
Dr. William Weissinger, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Weissinger, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Huntington, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Weissinger, DPM

Dr. William Weissinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their residency with New York College Of Podiatric Medicine Affiliated Hospitals

Dr. Weissinger works at William J. Weissinger DPM in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
4.8 (456)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
4.9 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
5.0 (13)
View Profile

Dr. Weissinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William J. Weissinger Dpm PC
    488 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 271-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weissinger?

    Sep 09, 2022
    I have been there 3 times in the last year. First 2 to get orthotics for my feet. Last time I developed a heel spur from walking and was in alot of pain. I was able to get in to see him the same day I called and it was after a holiday weekend. That is very hard to do with most other doctors. Then when I got there I was seen within 3-5 min. I think he is a very thorough and competent doctor. Listens to what was bothering me and addressed it. Was not rushed at all I was pleasantly surprised he was able to pay as much attention to me as he did being I was a last minute appointment. He was also recommended by my primary doctor and didn't disappoint at all. I definitely recommend to anyone!!!!
    Pete L — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Weissinger, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Weissinger, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weissinger to family and friends

    Dr. Weissinger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weissinger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Weissinger, DPM.

    About Dr. William Weissinger, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750384285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York College Of Podiatric Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Weissinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weissinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weissinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weissinger works at William J. Weissinger DPM in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weissinger’s profile.

    Dr. Weissinger has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Weissinger, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.