Dr. William Welborn Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Welborn Jr works at William R Welborn MD in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.