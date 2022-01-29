See All Dermatologists in Sheffield, AL
Dr. William Welborn Jr, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Welborn Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Welborn Jr works at William R Welborn MD in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    William R Welborn MD
    211 N Atlanta Ave, Sheffield, AL 35660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 381-1465

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2022
    Dr Welborn was the kindest and most efficient Dr I have ever seen. He got right to the problem and corrected it. Thank you Dr Welborn !
    Sandra — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. William Welborn Jr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1346329505
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Welborn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welborn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welborn Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welborn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welborn Jr works at William R Welborn MD in Sheffield, AL. View the full address on Dr. Welborn Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Welborn Jr has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welborn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Welborn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welborn Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welborn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welborn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

