Dr. William Welch, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (51)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Welch, MD

Dr. William Welch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Welch works at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Welch's Office Locations

    Pennsylvania Hospital
    801 Spruce St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-6700
    Pennsylvania Hospital Mohs Surgery Lab
    235 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Spinal Fusion
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Fusion
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 03, 2020
    Dr. Welch saved my life. I had been in extreme unrelenting pain for 13 months as a result of an l3-l5 fusion (not performed Dr. Welch). During our first consult, Dr. Welch not only reviewed the observations from my MRI and x-rays but also took the time to understand which surgical option offered the best chance to meet my goals. In the end we chose to do a full revision. The operation took over 7 hours and was a compete success. Since my spine issues are degenerative I'm sure I'll be seeing Dr. Welch again and that's fine with me.
    Howard Mark — Sep 03, 2020
    About Dr. William Welch, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295701647
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division|Weiler Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welch works at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Welch’s profile.

    Dr. Welch has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

