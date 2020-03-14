See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. William Wengs, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Wengs, MD

Dr. William Wengs, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wengs works at William Wengs MD in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Migraine and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wengs' Office Locations

    William Wengs MD
    2009 Botulph Rd Ste 500, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Mar 14, 2020
    I was recommended to see Dr Wang's by my orthopedic surgeon for a nerve damage exam. It was one of the most thorough and caring exams I have ever had in my life. Dr. Wengs is very easy going and explains everything he is doing in a simple and informative manner. Amanda, the Drs. Assistant and office manager, was more than professional and caring as well. I couldn't say enough good things about my visit.
    John Armstrong — Mar 14, 2020
    About Dr. William Wengs, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649363649
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology
    Dr. Wengs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wengs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wengs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wengs has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Migraine and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wengs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wengs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wengs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wengs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wengs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

