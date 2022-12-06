Overview of Dr. William Wester, MD

Dr. William Wester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Wester works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.