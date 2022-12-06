See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. William Wester, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Wester, MD

Dr. William Wester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Wester works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wester's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery
    3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center Branson
  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Did an excellent job on my hip replacement. He was kind and caring.
    — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Wester, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669457917
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Wester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wester works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Wester’s profile.

    Dr. Wester has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

