Overview of Dr. William Whaley, MD

Dr. William Whaley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Blue Ridge, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Whaley works at Geo Can Spec Affl N Sd Hosp Cnr in Blue Ridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.