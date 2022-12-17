Overview of Dr. William Whang, MD

Dr. William Whang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Memorial Medical Center, Stanislaus Surgical Hospital and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Whang works at Sutter Health in Modesto, CA with other offices in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.