Overview

Dr. William Wharton III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Highlands Cashiers Hospital and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Wharton III works at Asheville Cardiology Associates in Asheville, NC with other offices in Brevard, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Septal Defect and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.