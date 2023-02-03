Overview of Dr. William Wheeler III, MD

Dr. William Wheeler III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler III works at CARDIOLOGY CONSULTANTS in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Easley, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.