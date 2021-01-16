See All Ophthalmologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. William White, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William White, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William White, MD

Dr. William White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. White works at Associated Ophthalmologists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Sedalia, MO and Warrensburg, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Susan Carney, MD
Dr. Susan Carney, MD
4.4 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Brett McKnight, MD
Dr. Brett McKnight, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. John Hagan, MD
Dr. John Hagan, MD
4.8 (50)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Ophthalmologists
    1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 405, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 943-1123
  2. 2
    Children's Mercy Hospital OPH Clinic
    2401 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 234-3046
  3. 3
    Cokingtin Eye Center PA
    520 S Lamine Ave, Sedalia, MO 65301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 747-2202
  4. 4
    Novamed Sgy Center Of Warrensburg
    506 Burkarth Rd Ste B, Warrensburg, MO 64093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 747-1888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. White?

    Jan 16, 2021
    Dr. White has provided excellent care for my 90 year mom with eye cancer. She felt comfortable with Dr. White and I as her daughter, have confidence, and respect for Dr. White and his staff. Thank you for you do!
    Janet Galbreath — Jan 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William White, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William White, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. White to family and friends

    Dr. White's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. White

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William White, MD.

    About Dr. William White, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497778641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med School Mass Ee Inf
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brooke AMC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William White, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.