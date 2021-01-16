Overview of Dr. William White, MD

Dr. William White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. White works at Associated Ophthalmologists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Sedalia, MO and Warrensburg, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.