Dr. William White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William White, MD
Overview of Dr. William White, MD
Dr. William White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Ophthalmologists1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 405, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 943-1123
-
2
Children's Mercy Hospital OPH Clinic2401 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 234-3046
-
3
Cokingtin Eye Center PA520 S Lamine Ave, Sedalia, MO 65301 Directions (660) 747-2202
-
4
Novamed Sgy Center Of Warrensburg506 Burkarth Rd Ste B, Warrensburg, MO 64093 Directions (660) 747-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. White has provided excellent care for my 90 year mom with eye cancer. She felt comfortable with Dr. White and I as her daughter, have confidence, and respect for Dr. White and his staff. Thank you for you do!
About Dr. William White, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1497778641
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School Mass Ee Inf
- Brooke AMC
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.