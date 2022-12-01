Dr. William Whitley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Whitley, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Whitley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry.
Locations
Whitley Family Dental1152 N Buckner Blvd # H100A, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 256-1093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have never been to a better, more trustworthy dentist. I was told I needed work at another dentist at an exorbitant cost. I ended up only needed a regular cleaning and not what is called a deep cleaning. I am a patient for LIFE with Dr. Bill and his AWESOME and friendly team!
About Dr. William Whitley, DDS
- Dentistry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Whitley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Whitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitley speaks Spanish.
857 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.