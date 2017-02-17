Dr. William Whitley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Whitley, MD
Overview of Dr. William Whitley, MD
Dr. William Whitley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Whitley's Office Locations
Danalynn Guasteferro Dpm PC2660 10th Ave S Ste 608, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3495
Pediatrics East PC1112 GENE REED RD, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 836-2942
St. Vincent's Birmingham810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3495
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whitley and Dr. Quinney recently performed surgery on my 14 y/o for thoracic outlet syndrome. These doctors are the best and cared for my son like he was their own.
About Dr. William Whitley, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205818242
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitley works at
Dr. Whitley has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.