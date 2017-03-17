Dr. William Whitson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Whitson, MD
Dr. William Whitson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital North and Iu Health West Hospital.
Whitson Vision901 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Directions (317) 844-5500
Whitson Vision1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 223, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital North
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr. Whitson takes time with his patients and is very thourgh with the eye exams. His staff is very accomodating and helpfull. Dr. Whitson did my Cataract Surgery and his whole team was the best ever. I would definitely recomend Dr. Whitson to anyone friend or foe. From: TimC, Terre Haute, IN.
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1912935313
- University Iowa
- University of Washington
- St Joseph Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
- Ophthalmology
