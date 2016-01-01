Overview of Dr. William Whittier, MD

Dr. William Whittier, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Whittier works at Edmund J. Lewis & Associates, S.C. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.