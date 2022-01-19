See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. William Whyte II, MD

Pain Medicine
2.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Whyte II, MD

Dr. William Whyte II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Whyte II works at Louisiana Pain Physicians in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Minden, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Postoperative Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whyte II's Office Locations

    Louisiana Pain Physicians LLC
    457 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 861-7246
    Minden Medical Center
    1 Medical Plaza Pl, Minden, LA 71055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 861-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Minden Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Low Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Jan 19, 2022
    New staff is more attentive and takes care of mediation refills in a timely manner! Dr. Whyte is by far the most knowledgeable Spine Specialists in Shreveport,LA by takeing a more therapeutic approach to help with pain. He makes sure the necessary insurance requirements are meet to help you get the care you need!
    About Dr. William Whyte II, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821060476
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Whyte II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whyte II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whyte II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whyte II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whyte II has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Postoperative Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whyte II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Whyte II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whyte II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whyte II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whyte II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

