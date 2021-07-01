See All Neurologists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. William Wiggins, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Wiggins, MD

Dr. William Wiggins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.

Dr. Wiggins works at NEUROLOGIC ASSOCIATES in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Wiggins' Office Locations

    Neurologic Associates PC
    41 E Ashland St, Doylestown, PA 18901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2021
    I had experienced my third stroke, I was very off-balance, feeling dizzy, and Dr Wiggins made me feel at ease. Very caring and competent. Recommended physical therapy, and a follow up.
    Debbiy — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. William Wiggins, MD

    • Neurology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508864257
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiggins works at NEUROLOGIC ASSOCIATES in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wiggins’s profile.

    Dr. Wiggins has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.