Overview

Dr. William Wigington, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Wigington works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.