Dr. William Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Coastal Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Borthwick Avenue333 Borthwick Ave Ste 402, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 559-4111
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Heart attack July 10th. Severe blockage noted in three arteries; July 15th Triple Bypass Open Heart Surgery, including vein graft from left leg; 5 hour procedure very smooth; Dr. Wilson very reassuring. He has excellent background. Follow-up visits v. comprehensive.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245203629
- Heart Inst Chldn
- Case West Res U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
