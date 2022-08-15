Overview of Dr. William Wilson, MD

Dr. William Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Coastal Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Borthwick Avenue in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.