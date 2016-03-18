Overview

Dr. William Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Dr. William Wilson, M.D., P.C in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.