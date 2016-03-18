See All Plastic Surgeons in Idaho Falls, ID
Dr. William Wilson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wilson works at Dr. William Wilson, M.D., P.C in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. William Wilson, M.D., P.C
    2860 Channing Way Ste 112, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 715-8839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Third-Degree Burns
Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 18, 2016
    I have been going to Dr Wilson for years. He has helped me tremendously. His bedside manner is fantastic and he takes pride in his work and pleasing his patients. I have been extremely happy with him and work ethic. He has successfully operated on my husband after a fall from the top of a ladder, done a tummy tuck on my daughter and has done liposuction, Botox and fillers on me. I will continue to see him and gladly recommend him to anyone who wants the best.
    Liatt potter in Idaho falls, ID — Mar 18, 2016
    About Dr. William Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447368758
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Providence Hospital; Saginaw Osteopathic Hospital
    Internship
    • Saginaw Osteopathic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univeristy of Kansas Medical Center
