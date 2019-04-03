Dr. William Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. William Wilson, MD
Dr. William Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 797-5050Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my time with the P. A. on my first visit. She put me at ease and I wasn't nervous , with her or Dr. Wilson. More than pleased with how fast I got my appointment . I would highly recommend this place to my friends.
About Dr. William Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Louisville Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
