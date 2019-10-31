Dr. William Winchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Winchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Winchell, MD
Dr. William Winchell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Winchell works at
Dr. Winchell's Office Locations
-
1
Chang and Winchell Co.2000 Washington St Ste 405, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 964-8497
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winchell?
I have been a patient of this doctor for two years, he is very experienced and works with you closely to find a solution. I find his manner and care very comforting as he has always listened and explains what is going on. He is also very responsive to messages via the Patient Gateway App.
About Dr. William Winchell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1831169531
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winchell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winchell works at
Dr. Winchell has seen patients for Arthritis, Bursitis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.