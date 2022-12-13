See All Oncologists in Beaverton, OR
Dr. William Winter III, MD

Oncology
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Winter III, MD

Dr. William Winter III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Winter III works at Legacy Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Portland, OR, Tigard, OR and Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Winter III's Office Locations

    Ohsu-cho Beaverton
    15700 SW Greystone Ct, Beaverton, OR 97006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 262-9043
    Compass Oncology West
    9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 150, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-7403
    Compass Oncology Rose Quarter
    265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 280-1223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Compass Oncology - West
    12123 Sw 69th Ave, Tigard, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 708-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Legacy Medical Group-Gynecology Oncology
    19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 400, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-8654
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Legacy Medical Group-Gynecologic Oncology
    19250 SW 65th Ave Ste 400, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-8654

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Managed Healthcare Northwest
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Winter is a wonderful, compassionate Oncologist who I would highly recommend. He truly listens to and cares for his patients as do his PRN's. I have absolutely appreciated all of my care with Dr. Winter, his staff and the staff at Compass Oncology throughout the years.
    Dec 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. William Winter III, MD
    About Dr. William Winter III, MD

    • Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295716496
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
    Residency
    Residency
    • Or Hlth Scis Univ
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
