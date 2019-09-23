Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winternitz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD
Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Stanford University Medical Center12630 Monte Vista Rd Ste 2, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Dr. Winternitz gave me my life back. I was diagnosed with bilateral carpal tunnel syndrome in 2013. In 2017, the Department of Labor approved my case and told me to find a dr that accept payment from Worker's Comp. I spent months researching & interviewing surgeons to perform carpal tunnel release surgery. When I did find a surgeon, I encountered rude, unhelpful office staff. I was extremely frustrated. Finally, in March 2019, I contacted Dr. Winternitz's office. My first encounter, I was greeted by very helpful office staff. I received step-by-step instructions, was provided the required paperwork, and was given an appointment the following week. Meeting Dr. Winternitz was life changing. He knew exactly what needed to be done. He scheduled my surgery & his staff took care of the paperwork. The surgery and recovery were quick, and I have my life back. No more PAIN! I am no longer woken up from excruciating pain in my hands. Thank you Dr. Winternitz and staff!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- University of Oregon Medical School Hospitals and Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Winternitz Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winternitz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winternitz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winternitz Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winternitz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Winternitz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winternitz Jr.
