Overview of Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD

Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Winternitz Jr works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.