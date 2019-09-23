See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Poway, CA
Super Profile

Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (37)
Map Pin Small Poway, CA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD

Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Winternitz Jr works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winternitz Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stanford University Medical Center
    12630 Monte Vista Rd Ste 2, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 23, 2019
    Dr. Winternitz gave me my life back. I was diagnosed with bilateral carpal tunnel syndrome in 2013. In 2017, the Department of Labor approved my case and told me to find a dr that accept payment from Worker's Comp. I spent months researching & interviewing surgeons to perform carpal tunnel release surgery. When I did find a surgeon, I encountered rude, unhelpful office staff. I was extremely frustrated. Finally, in March 2019, I contacted Dr. Winternitz's office. My first encounter, I was greeted by very helpful office staff. I received step-by-step instructions, was provided the required paperwork, and was given an appointment the following week. Meeting Dr. Winternitz was life changing. He knew exactly what needed to be done. He scheduled my surgery & his staff took care of the paperwork. The surgery and recovery were quick, and I have my life back. No more PAIN! I am no longer woken up from excruciating pain in my hands. Thank you Dr. Winternitz and staff!
    Stacey Verboom — Sep 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD
    About Dr. William Winternitz Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083676639
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Oregon Medical School Hospitals and Clinics
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
