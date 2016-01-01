Overview of Dr. William Wise, DO

Dr. William Wise, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Wise works at Baylor Family Medicine in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Golden, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.