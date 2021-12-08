Dr. William Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wise, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wise, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
OhioHealth Colon and Rectal Surgeons500 Thomas Ln Ste 4A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-4449Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable and the office staff was nice !
About Dr. William Wise, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Ohio State University
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
