Dr. William Wise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Wise, MD
Dr. William Wise, MD is an Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wise works at
Dr. Wise's Office Locations
Las Vegas Urology, LLP - Green Valley8915 S Pecos Rd Ste 19A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 805-4294
Las Vegas Urology7500 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-6625Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see Dr. Wise for kidney stones. Surgery was the best option for me. The entire process went very smooth and I had no problems other then the pain associated with the surgery.
About Dr. William Wise, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1912092768
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- University Of Ut Med Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
