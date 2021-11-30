Overview of Dr. William Wise, MD

Dr. William Wise, MD is an Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wise works at Las Vegas Urology, LLP - Green Valley in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.