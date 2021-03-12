Dr. William Wiseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wiseman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Wiseman, MD
Dr. William Wiseman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiseman's Office Locations
- 1 5230 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 781-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am so saddened that he is retiring. Best doctor I have ever found to help me, and let me be the guide to my mental health. Never pushed his beliefs on medications or therapist. He let me be my own activist, and I appreciate him more than he will know. Thank you, Dr. Wiseman, for your years with me and I really hope you have a blessed and enjoyable retirement! Congratulations! You deserve it!
About Dr. William Wiseman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center - Psychiatry Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiseman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiseman accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiseman has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiseman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiseman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiseman.
