Dr. William Wiseman, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Wiseman, MD

Dr. William Wiseman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Wiseman's Office Locations

    5230 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 781-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 12, 2021
    I am so saddened that he is retiring. Best doctor I have ever found to help me, and let me be the guide to my mental health. Never pushed his beliefs on medications or therapist. He let me be my own activist, and I appreciate him more than he will know. Thank you, Dr. Wiseman, for your years with me and I really hope you have a blessed and enjoyable retirement! Congratulations! You deserve it!
    Curineia — Mar 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Wiseman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356323323
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University Medical Center - Psychiatry Indianapolis, IN
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Wiseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiseman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiseman has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiseman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiseman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiseman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiseman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiseman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

