See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. William Wittenborn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Wittenborn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (35)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Wittenborn, MD

Dr. William Wittenborn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wittenborn works at Wittenborn Plastic Surgery, Fort Myers Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Wittenborn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wittenborn Plastic Surgery & Sky Med Spa
    14131 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 561-2313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wittenborn?

    Aug 27, 2020
    Today i went to Dr Witterborn for abnormal mole surgery.. Shame on me for not knowing the wonderful assistance name but she was absolutely AWESOME...I really wished I could have hugged her on my way our! Dr Witterborn was wonderful as well..very personable,putting me at ease and great expertise as far as the surgery he performed on me.. Thank you both so much.. Marilyn Richardson
    Marilyn Richardson — Aug 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Wittenborn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Wittenborn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wittenborn to family and friends

    Dr. Wittenborn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wittenborn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Wittenborn, MD.

    About Dr. William Wittenborn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710983218
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Wittenborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittenborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wittenborn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wittenborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wittenborn works at Wittenborn Plastic Surgery, Fort Myers Florida in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wittenborn’s profile.

    Dr. Wittenborn has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittenborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittenborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittenborn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittenborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittenborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Wittenborn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.