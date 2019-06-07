Dr. Wojno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Wojno, MD
Overview of Dr. William Wojno, MD
Dr. William Wojno, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.
Crystal Arthritis Center Inc.471 N Cleveland Massillon Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4045
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been with Dr. Wojno for many, many years dealing with my incurable disease. He has managed to get my condition under control and keep me at a healthy level. He monitors me on a regular basis; answers all my many questions and treats me very well.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
