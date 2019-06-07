Overview of Dr. William Wojno, MD

Dr. William Wojno, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Wojno works at Crystal Arthritis Center in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.