Overview

Dr. William Wolfe, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Wolfe works at Sleep for Health Center for Neurological and Sleep Disorders, LLC, Medford NJ in Medford, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.