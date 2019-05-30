See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Medford, NJ
Dr. William Wolfe, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Wolfe, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Wolfe works at Sleep for Health Center for Neurological and Sleep Disorders, LLC, Medford NJ in Medford, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep for Health Center for Neurological and Sleep Disorders, LLC, Medford NJ
    103 Old Marlton Pike Ste 124, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 652-2255
  2. 2
    Advanced Neurologic Care Associates PC
    1000 White Horse Rd Ste 102, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Voorhees Neurology Care PC
    93 Cooper Rd Ste 300, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 767-2670

Hospital Affiliations
  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Wolfe, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003872912
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Lankenau Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
