Dr. William Wolfe, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wolfe, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Sleep for Health Center for Neurological and Sleep Disorders, LLC, Medford NJ103 Old Marlton Pike Ste 124, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 652-2255
Advanced Neurologic Care Associates PC1000 White Horse Rd Ste 102, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Voorhees Neurology Care PC93 Cooper Rd Ste 300, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 767-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr Wolfe since 2000. In my opinion he is the one of the best doctors in South Jersey. He is the best in his field
About Dr. William Wolfe, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003872912
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.