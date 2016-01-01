Dr. William Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wong, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Wong, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital|University Of Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
