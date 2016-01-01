Dr. William Wong Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wong Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wong Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Sleepy Eye Municipal Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Wong Jr works at
Locations
Hawaii Dermatology & Surgery Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 703, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-7938
Pan Pacific Laser1440 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1212, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 487-7938
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Sleepy Eye Municipal Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Wong Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144270042
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Dermatology Vet Affairs Med Ctr-W La, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Santa Clara University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong Jr.
