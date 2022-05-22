See All Pediatricians in Lehigh Acres, FL
Dr. William Wood, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Wood, MD

Dr. William Wood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Wood works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Lehigh in Lehigh Acres, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wood's Office Locations

    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Lehigh
    260 Beth Stacey Blvd Unit 220, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 477-4450
    LPG Pediatrics - Page Field
    4751 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0891

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. William Wood, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Shands Hosp U Fla
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Lee Memorial Hospital
    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Cape Coral Hospital

