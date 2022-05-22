Dr. William Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. William Wood, MD
Dr. William Wood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Lehigh260 Beth Stacey Blvd Unit 220, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (941) 477-4450
LPG Pediatrics - Page Field4751 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 610-0891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very professional
About Dr. William Wood, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760479455
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp U Fla
- Shands Hosp U Fla
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.