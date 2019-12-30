Overview of Dr. William Wooddell, DPM

Dr. William Wooddell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wooddell works at Chesapeake Foot & Ankle Center in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.