Dr. Woods has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Woods, MD
Overview of Dr. William Woods, MD
Dr. William Woods, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Woods' Office Locations
Peninsula Regional Medical Center100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 543-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Oncology and Hematology P.A.701 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE 19973 Directions (302) 628-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Woods, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275561011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
