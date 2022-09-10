Dr. William Woods, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Woods, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Woods, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Maricopa, AZ.
Dr. Woods works at
Locations
-
1
Edison Family Dental Care44555 W Edison Rd Ste A, Maricopa, AZ 85138 Directions (520) 386-6688Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
Always a pleasant Experience
About Dr. William Woods, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1700968906
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Woods using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.