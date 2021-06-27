Dr. William Workman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Workman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Workman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Workman, MD
Dr. William Workman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Workman works at
Dr. Workman's Office Locations
-
1
Walnut Creek Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Professional Corp.101 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 400, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 944-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Workman?
I had a hip replaced by Dr. Workman in January. I’m 68 and had the operation in a surgery center as an outpatient. The results have been excellent. Five months later I’m most of the way to a return to full single leg functionality at the level I had a couple years before my hip really deteriorated. Overall I thought Dr. Workman’s competence level, both as a surgeon and in handling me as a patient, was extremely high. His manner is direct. He answers questions very precisely, and seems patient in dealing with any issues you have. He is very efficient and is not there to educate you or bring you his level of knowledge, so come prepared knowing what you want from him and from your visits. The staff was fabulous. All of them were very organized, helpful, and friendly (Terry especially, and really everyone I interacted with). I couldn’t come up with something that could be improved.
About Dr. William Workman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1952376352
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of California, Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Workman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Workman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Workman works at
Dr. Workman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Workman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Workman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Workman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Workman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.