Dr. William Yarbrough, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care300 Callen Blvd Ste 240, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 702-6100
Trident Cardiology Associates302 Medical Park Dr Ste 212, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 932-2404
Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care3601 Ladson Rd Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 932-2402Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
My husband had a heart attack 2009. I met Dr Yarbrough when he walked in the waiting room and told our family what all was going on with my husband. He took his time and explained everything. He also answered all my questions and the families. Thanks to Dr Yarbrough my husband and I will celebrate 62 years of marriage this year. I started seeing Dr Yarbrough in 2011. I am very pleased with him . Dr Yarbrough is very knowledgeable and he doesn't rush me. He explains everything.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1225083702
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- University Of Texas
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease
