Dr. William Yetter, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Virginia Beach, VA
Overview of Dr. William Yetter, MD

Dr. William Yetter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Yetter works at Pegasus Psychiatric & Wellness Center in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yetter's Office Locations

    Pegasus Psychiatric and Wellness Center
    4854 Haygood Rd Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 468-0550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Yetter, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346212230
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med College Of Hampton Roads
    Medical Education
    • Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yetter works at Pegasus Psychiatric & Wellness Center in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Yetter’s profile.

    Dr. Yetter has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Yetter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

